Westin Hotels & Resorts to Debut on the Big Island in Hawaii

HAPUNA BEACH, Hawaii, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, in partnership with Mauna Kea Resorts LLC today announced the debut of The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort following an extensive multi-million dollar renovation that will reimagine its guestrooms and suites; introduce four new culinary concepts; and transform the resort's public spaces with an all-new adults-only pool and enhancements to the existing family pool area.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

"The June 25, 2018 opening of The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort reinforces that the brand is continuing to grow in lockstep with the evolving demand of travelers, who are increasingly prioritizing their well-being while on the road - even when on vacation," said Brian Povinelli, SVP & Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "From our iconic Heavenly Bed and Gear Lending program, to our innovative fitness partnerships with Peloton and TRX, we are thrilled to offer a meaningful wellness proposition for travelers, as only Westin can."

Perfectly nestled into the bluffs above the idyllic Hapuna Beach, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort will feature some of the largest rooms on the Kohala Coast, 17 new suites that complement 232 guestrooms, each redesigned to be an oasis for well-being and relaxation. The thoughtfully-designed lobby connects guests with the hotel's unique sense of place (Ha'ena) feeling residential and intimate, yet open and airy: designed with a biophilic-focus, suggesting that a connection to nature enhances well-being. The custom living wall and vertical garden brings the island's flora and fauna indoors, while interactive check-in pods modernize the arrival experience. Colors found in nature inspired the sophisticated palette coupled with natural materials and patterns that add textural layers to the interior design.

"We are thrilled to bring the Westin brand to the Big Island of Hawaii, where we will welcome guests and the community to an elevated resort that celebrates the wellness as well as the area's local culture and ease of island spirit," said Kisan Jo, President of Prince Resorts Hawaii. "As we continue to build on the Westin brand promise of delivering to guests a best-in-class experience, the introduction of our resort signals a new wave of island luxury, furthering the Kohala Coast's status as a sought-after destination."

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort will introduce four new culinary concepts:

A Mediterranean inspired restaurant, Meridia boasts a display kitchen, craft cocktails, expanded al fresco dining and a charcuterie and crudo bar with house-made artisanal bread. Meridia's Mediterranean-inspired cuisine is created with locally sourced ingredients and is infused with the island's rich bounty. A portion of the new dining room will become a new Hapuna Club/Member Lounge.





A fun and casual dining experience serving Pacific Rim cuisine, Naupaka Beach Grill is an innovative casual restaurant featuring an extensive list of local brews on tap. Naupaka Beach Grill provides a casual setting for salads, sandwiches and pupus. As the sun sets, this poolside grill is enhanced by memorable ocean views.





An outdoor seating experience, 'Ikena Landing is an open-air breakfast venue with expanded seating and nature-inspired shade trellises. Nutritious à la carte options and a sumptuous breakfast buffet showcasing local fruits are complemented by fresh juices by The Juicery and vibrant smoothies.





And a centrally located barista bar, Piko Coffee + Bar, serves 100-percent Kona Coffee , refreshing libations, a light menu and fresh grab 'n go selections.

An all-new, exclusive adults-only infinity edge pool offers a sophisticated and serene poolside experience that includes private cabanas, chaise lounges and pool ledge loungers for premium relaxation. Poised on the edge of award-winning Hapuna Beach, the resort's existing family pool features has also been enhanced.

The idyllic resort also features the Westin Family program, designed to cater to the way modern families travel: with a reinvented Kids Club concept, reimagined family experiences and more meaningful branded amenities for young travelers. Westin Family draws inspiration from nature to promote a sense of well-being, from interactive programming and thoughtful amenities to physical play spaces.

As part of Westin's mission is to be a partner in guests' well-being, the hotel offers a CrossFit studio as well as the brand's signature WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio, featuring Peloton and TRX state-of-the-art exercise equipment in an open, airy and well-designed space. For travelers who wish to take their fitness routines outdoors, the hotel features the popular and pioneering RunWESTIN™ program, offering guests a guided run - led by the hotel's Run Concierge.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort joins sister property Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the greater Mauna Kea Resort property, and remains owned and managed by Prince Resorts Hawaii. The two properties comprise a world-class resort and residential experience on the beautiful, sun-kissed Kohala Coast. For more information, please visit www.westin.com; and for reservations call 1-888-977-4623.

About Prince Resorts Hawaii

Prince Resorts Hawaii Inc. is a subsidiary of Seibu Holdings Inc. It operates three luxury hotels and golf courses on two of the Hawaiian Islands: The Prince Waikiki on the island of O'ahu, and on the island of Hawai'i, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Golf Course at the Mauna Kea Resort on the Kohala Coast. Prince Resorts Hawaii is unique in offering all-oceanfront locations along with championship golf courses, gracious island hospitality, and award-winning cuisine. Most recently in 2017, Prince Waikiki was named one of the top hotels in Hawaii, while Mauna Kea Beach Hotel was named one of the best resorts in Hawaii by Condé Nast Traveler's 30th annual Readers' Choice Awards. For more information or reservations, call 1-866-PRINCE6 (866-774-6236), or visit PrinceResortsHawaii.com.

About Prince Hotels & Resorts

Prince Hotels & Resorts owns and operates 42 hotels, Ryokan, Ski and Golf facilities, and aquariums, across Japan and seven others worldwide (Hawai'i, Taiwan and Malaysia). Prince Hotels & Resorts is committed to environmentally-friendly operations. For more information visit PrinceHotels.com.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, a leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade, empowers guests and associates to embrace well-being and be their best selves through the brand's six pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 200 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience offerings that include the iconic Heavenly Bed, RunWESTIN and Westin Gear Lending with New Balance, delicious and nutritious SuperFoodsRx™ and more. To learn more, visit www.westin.com. Stay connected to Westin: @westin on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/Westin.

