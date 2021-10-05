Westinghouse And Bechtel Supplier Symposium Establishes Opportunities For Polish Companies To Build AP1000® Plant In Poland

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 local business leaders came together for the second Supplier Symposium presented by Westinghouse Electric Company and Bechtel Power Corp. Information sessions and one-on-one meetings provided in-depth opportunities for local suppliers to learn more about the Westinghouse AP1000 Plant equipment and services, sourcing requirements, and supply chain opportunities in support of Poland's Nuclear Power Program. Company leaders were joined by Andrzej Sidło, chief expert in the Nuclear Energy Department, Ministry of Climate and Environment for the Republic of Poland.

"Each completed AP1000 unit will result in $1B USD in supplier spend. The potential of building several reactors will yield tens of billions of zloty of localization spend in Poland, providing thousands of jobs before and during construction, as well as 600-800 operations and maintenance jobs throughout the 60+ year operating life of the plant," said Mirosław Kowalik, Westinghouse president of Poland operations. "We are proud of our localization commitment to Poland's Nuclear Power Program and look forward to working the talented and diverse suppliers we met today."

Westinghouse and Bechtel leaders shared information on the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) project announced in June 2021 and successes with AP1000 plants in operation currently. Based on Westinghouse AP1000 technology which offers the highest safety, operability and load following capability in the market, the FEED will be reviewed in 2022 by the Polish government to help in its selection of the best partner for the nuclear power plant program.

"Poland has taken bold steps on the path to net zero," said Ahmet Tokpinar, operations manager of Bechtel's nuclear power business. "Bechtel and Westinghouse have hands-on experience designing and building AP1000 plants, but we absolutely will need the Polish supply chain to deliver this project. The sooner we can raise awareness of the opportunities and what will be needed, the better."

Westinghouse and Bechtel are currently completing the construction phase of identical AP1000 units at the Vogtle site in Georgia, USA, with the first unit expected to enter commercial operation in 2022.

About Westinghouse:

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

