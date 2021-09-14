Westinghouse and ČEZ Sign Historic Agreement

PRAGUE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric and the ČEZ Company signed a landmark nine-year project agreement to upgrade the instrumentation and control (I&C) systems at the Temelin nuclear power plant (NPP). This agreement represents a major milestone for the clean and reliable energy supply in the Czech Republic and the modernization of its nuclear plant infrastructure.

"We will replace an integrated complex set of several fully redundant I&C systems that have been operating reliably at Temelin NPP since their original installation in 2000," said Bohdan Zronek, Member of the ČEZ Management Board and Director of the Nuclear Power Division. "This upgrade is a carefully planned step-by-step process of gradual renewal of the existing I&C equipment. This improvement will enable us to reach our long-term operation goals."

"This agreement requires a seamless approach during this complex system upgrade," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. "We are proud to partner with ČEZ on this I&C major system upgrade which will allow a continuous operation of this key Czech carbon-free source of energy."

The project is the culmination of over a decade of technical cooperation between ČEZ and Westinghouse and will be the largest commercial agreement signed for I&C since the equipment was installed originally. ČEZ and Westinghouse's strategic cooperation focuses on asset management for mission critical I&C systems and began when the first I&C service contract between the two companies was signed in 2006.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

