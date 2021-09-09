Westinghouse Announces New President Of Largest Business Unit

"With many new innovations in the commercial nuclear space, and our transformation under way, Westinghouse has a tremendous opportunity to even better serve our clients in the Americas", said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the former head of Holtec Decommissioning International, Pam brings broad technical and operational experience with utilities and in several areas of the commercial nuclear industry. She is a talented industry executive who will be instrumental in helping our clients and their communities in their mission for reliable carbon free energy," said Fragman. "She understands the unique needs of our customers, and we welcome her back to the Westinghouse family."

Pam will be responsible for leading the full business, from business development to delivery, for the nuclear operating plant customers across North and South America. She will lead the transformational growth and introduction of innovative technologies that will power nuclear operations for decades to come. She received her bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's in engineering management from Drexel University. She began her professional career at Westinghouse as a nuclear engineer specializing in transient analysis of Pressured Water Reactors. She is a licensed Senior Nuclear Reactor Operator.

After a long and flourishing career at Westinghouse, David Howell has announced his retirement. "David has devoted four decades of his knowledge and leadership to several areas of the company. "I am very grateful for his expertise, commitment, and all he has delivered on behalf of the company and our employees during his spectacular career."

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. Visit www.westinghousenuclear.com for more information.

