Westinghouse Global Shared Services Center Opens In Krakow
Poland becomes Westinghouse global services hub
Sep 09, 2021, 09:48 ET
KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today officially opened its Global Shared Services Center in Krakow. With this new facility, Poland becomes a global services hub for the company. Located in Zablocie Business Park B, the facility will have nearly 160 highly qualified employees from seven business functions that will work to support the company's global operations.
"Westinghouse is committed to Poland in their energy transition goals. The establishment of the Global Shared Services Center is a testament to that commitment. Westinghouse is also implementing the activities included in the Polish American intergovernmental agreement. Starting with the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work combined with the opening of the Global Shared Services Center, which are two key elements of it. We want to provide Poland with the best technology to support its climate change goals and secure the energy needs of its economy" emphasized Patrick Fragman, CEO of Westinghouse, who participated in the ceremony in Krakow.
The ceremony was also attended by Mirosław Kowalik, President of Westinghouse Poland, Grzegorz Słomkowski, a member of the Management Board of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency and Patrick T. Slowinski, US General Consul Krakow.
The Westinghouse AP1000® nuclear power plant is best-in-class technology with superior safety and a simplified design. It is the only GEN III+ design with a fully passive safety system. The AP1000 also has the smallest footprint per MWe. There are four plants in operation in China that are setting records for short outage durations. There are two more units being built in the United States. The technology has an extremely strong licensing history including the U.S. NRC, Canada, China, U.K., and EUR compliant.
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. Visit www.westinghousenuclear.com for more information.
