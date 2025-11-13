WestJet and Rocket Travel by Agoda Join Forces on New Innovative Hotel Platform

New WestJet Hotels platform enables WestJet customers and members to book hotels worldwide and earn WestJet Rewards points

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda through its strategic partnerships arm, Rocket Travel by Agoda, has joined forces with Canada's second largest airline, WestJet, to launch WestJet Hotels – a new hotel booking platform. Powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, the platform will enable both WestJet members and customers to book hotels worldwide and earn WestJet points, allowing travelers to plan and enhance their journeys through WestJet.

The collaboration aims to enhance the WestJet customer experience by expanding hotel bookings with flight services, encouraging loyalty through the WestJet Rewards program. Rocket Travel by Agoda will operate the platform, managing the complete customer journey - from search and booking to customer service, while providing access to a vast inventory of global properties. With every hotel stay booked through the platform, travelers can earn WestJet points, adding even more value to each trip.

"At Rocket Travel by Agoda, we are committed to delivering a more connected trip experience, where every stage of travel is seamlessly integrated," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rocket Travel by Agoda. "This partnership is a perfect example of that vision in action. We're honored by WestJet's confidence in our technology and global reach, which enables us to create a platform where their guests can complete their travel planning by booking a hotel - whether they're connecting a stay to their flight or simply looking to earn WestJet Rewards on a standalone getaway."

The initiative highlights WestJet's ongoing efforts to enhance its rewards program and deliver a more rewarding loyalty experience. It focuses on key travel corridors covered by WestJet's network across North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring travelers access a full array of travel options tailored to their preferences.

"We are proud to be partnering with Rocket Travel by Agoda to offer more flexibility and choice to guests and WestJet Rewards members. With more than 500,000 hotel options, our new hotel booking platform will offer something to suit the needs of every guest," said Steve McClelland, WestJet Vice-President, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships. "WestJet Rewards members will now be able to earn at least two WestJet points per dollar on hotel bookings, with even more value to be unlocked by top-tier members. As we continue to expand the value of the WestJet Rewards program, we are proud to be adding more ways for members to earn on their travel experiences."

