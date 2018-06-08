WestJet reports May load factor of 82.2 per cent

"Although May presented extraordinary challenges, we are delighted that 2.1 million guests chose to fly with us" said WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims. "My sincere thanks go out to each individual WestJetter for their continued dedication to delivering our award-winning brand of friendly caring service."

May 2018 traffic results



May 2018 May 2017 Change Load factor 82.2% 80.6% 1.6 pts ASMs (billions) 2.646 2.511 5.4% RPMs (billions) 2.174 2.023 7.5%

Year to Date 2018 Year to Date 2017 Change Load factor 84.5% 82.9% 1.6 pts ASMs (billions) 13.280 12.779 3.9% RPMs (billions) 11.223 10.594 5.9%

In May, WestJet unveiled its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner livery, logo and cabin interior including the airline's first-ever business class cabin. Details, including images, video and an immersive 360-degree experience of each cabin, are available on the WestJet Dreamliner Hub at: https://787.westjet.com/

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding our planned summer schedule; and our expectations regarding the launch, operation and impact of our ultra-low-cost carrier is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond WestJet's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on WestJet's current forecasts and strategy, the expected demand environment, the utilization of our fleet, the forward-curve for jet fuel price, the expected exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, agreements and bookings, but may vary due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in guest demand, changes in fuel prices, delays in aircraft delivery, general economic conditions, competitive environment, ability to effectively implement and maintain critical systems, receipt of governmental and regulatory approvals, and other factors and risks described in WestJet's public reports and filings which are available under WestJet's profile at sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. WestJet does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized as Best Airline in Canada and Travellers' Choice winner – North America for 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines. The airline was also named the Travellers' Choice Winner – Economy, North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada and Travellers' Choice Winner Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America(TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Travellers' Choice Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

2016 Canada's most reputable company for Corporate Social Responsibility (Reputation Institute)

2016/2015/2014/2013/2012 Ranked top three for Canadian Brands (Canadian Business Magazine)

2016/2015/2014/2013 WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard ranked #1 in Canada (MoneySense magazine)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

