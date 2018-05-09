WestJet reports on voting results from 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Given that the total number of votes cast by or on behalf of holders of WestJet's Variable Voting Shares at the meeting of 30.5 million exceeded 25 per cent of the total number of votes cast at the meeting, the results below reflect the fact that the vote attached to each Variable Voting Share has been automatically decreased to equal the maximum vote permitted per Variable Voting Share under WestJet's amended and restated articles of incorporation, which, in these circumstances was 0.42 of a vote per Variable Voting Share.

Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business, including election of each of the twelve director nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes for % Votes for # Votes

withheld % Votes withheld Clive J. Beddoe 47,246,696 92.59 3,780,133 7.41 Brad Armitage 48,746,173 95.53 2,280,656 4.47 Hugh Bolton 47,745,486 93.57 3,281,343 6.43 Ron A. Brenneman 48,773,792 95.58 2,253,037 4.42 Christopher M. Burley 48,368,954 94.79 2,657,876 5.21 Brett Godfrey 48,779,122 95.60 2,247,708 4.40 Allan W. Jackson 46,707,888 91.54 4,318,941 8.46 S. Barry Jackson 48,853,047 95.74 2,173,782 4.26 L. Jacques Ménard 47,929,141 93.93 3,097,689 6.07 Janice Rennie 48,908,402 95.85 2,118,427 4.15 Karen Sheriff 48,929,859 95.89 2,096,970 4.11 Ed Sims 48,713,678 95.47 2,313,152 4.53

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available under WestJet's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized as Best Airline in Canada and Travellers' Choice winner – North America for 2017 and 2018 in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines. The airline was also named the Travellers' Choice Winner – Economy, North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada and Travellers' Choice Winner Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Travellers' Choice Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

2016 Canada's most reputable company for Corporate Social Responsibility (Reputation Institute)

2016/2015/2014/2013/2012 Ranked top three for Canadian Brands (Canadian Business Magazine)

2016/2015/2014/2013 WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard ranked #1 in Canada (MoneySense magazine)

