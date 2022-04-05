Westlake Akishima Launches an e-Commerce Portal for Customers in Japan and China

"Westlake Akishima launched a new e-commerce platform with Agilis, eCommerce solutions provider for the chemical industry" Tweet this

Agilis Chemicals is a technology company that helps chemical suppliers and distributors implement digital commerce portals designed specifically for the chemical industry. "We build business solutions, not IT projects," comments Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO at Agilis. "Today's buyers look for a fast and easy way to do their product research, review specifications and place and track orders. With Agilis, suppliers like Westlake Akishima can offer their customers all the benefits and convenience of online transactions, without having to design, build and maintain their own custom commerce portals."

The new ordering platform has already been rolled out to internal Westlake Akishima users and a limited number of buyers within Japan and China, and is expected to be available to all Westlake Akishima customers from 12th April, 2022.

About Westlake



Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com

About Agilis



Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based branded digital commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit https://agilischemicals.com

SOURCE Westlake Corporation; Agilis Chemicals Inc.