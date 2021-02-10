Westlake Hardware Provides Notice of Data Security Event

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Hardware, Inc. ("Westlake") is providing notice of a recent event that may affect the security of certain personal information.

On August 26, 2020, Westlake discovered that certain computer systems in its environment were inaccessible. Westlake immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists to determine the full nature and scope of the event. Westlake also notified federal law enforcement. Through this investigation, Westlake determined that an unknown actor gained access to certain Westlake systems between August 21, 2020 through August 30, 2020. The investigation determined that certain files on those systems were accessed and acquired by the unknown actor.

Westlake then worked with third-party specialists to perform a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what personal information was contained in the systems and to whom the information related. Upon completion of the third-party review, Westlake then conducted an exhaustive manual review of our records to determine the identities and contact information for potentially impacted individuals. On January 22, 2021, Westlake confirmed address information for affected individuals to provide notifications.

The review determined that one or more of the following types of information associated with an individual were present on impacted systems and subject to access and acquisition by the unknown actor: name, address, date of birth, driver's license or other government issued identification number, Social Security number, financial account information, and limited medical and health insurance information.

Westlake is notifying potentially affected individuals by this posting, notification on its website, and by mailing letters to potentially affected individuals.

Westlake established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this event. Individuals may call our toll-free assistance line at 800-677-5578 Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Central Time. Individuals may also write to Westlake at at 14000 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, KS 66215.

Individuals can also find additional information on how they can protect their personal information as well as obtain additional resources on Westlake's website www.westlakehardware.com and in the letters they will receive by mail. Westlake encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and credit reports for unusual activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to your financial institution.

Westlake takes this incident and the security of the information in its care very seriously. Westlake quickly took steps to secure the affected systems and investigate the event. As part of Westlake's ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in its care, Westlake is working to review its existing policies and procedures and to implement additional safeguards to further secure the information in its systems.

