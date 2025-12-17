Westlake Securities Advises Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc. on Sale to Metromont, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities ("Westlake"), a leading middle-market investment bank, announced today that it served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Texas-based Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc. (HEI) in its sale to Metromont, LLC, a Greenville, S.C.-based manufacturer of precast and prestressed concrete products and a member of the Markel family of companies.

Founded in 1909, Heldenfels Enterprises is a multi-generational, nationally recognized leader in precast and prestressed concrete solutions. The Heldenfels name has become synonymous with Texas-scale infrastructure, engineering excellence, and craftsmanship, shaping major highways, stadiums, industrial facilities, and mission-critical commercial construction across the state. Under the leadership of Fred Heldenfels IV, the company has grown into one of Texas's most respected brands in the sector. Following the transaction, the company will operate as Heldenfels Enterprises, a Metromont Company.

"This is a truly special company that has been intertwined with Texas history for more than four generations," said Fred Heldenfels IV, founder and executive chairman of Heldenfels Enterprises. "Our family has always taken pride in building structures that endure and supporting the communities that make Texas thrive. Metromont and its core values of faith, honor, and passion are an excellent fit for our business. I am confident that this move will strengthen our foundation for the future. We are grateful to Westlake Securities for their guidance and industry insight throughout this process."

"Joining Metromont marks an exciting new chapter for Heldenfels and creates meaningful opportunities for our people and customers," said Chad Petro, Chief Executive Officer of Heldenfels Enterprises. "I am deeply thankful for Fred's leadership and vision in positioning the company for this next phase of growth. Westlake Securities was a valued partner throughout the process, providing thoughtful advice and strong execution from start to finish."

"This transaction brings together two highly respected organizations with long histories of excellence in precast concrete manufacturing," said Matt Andersen, CEO of Westlake Securities. "Heldenfels Enterprises is one of the most iconic industrial brands in Texas, and Fred's leadership has positioned the company for long-term success. It was a privilege for Westlake to advise Heldenfels on this important transaction."

About Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc.

Heldenfels Enterprises, Inc. is a Texas-based leader in precast and prestressed concrete solutions serving transportation, industrial, energy, commercial, marine, and sports and entertainment markets. The company has delivered landmark projects across Texas for more than a century. heldenfels.com

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Austin, Texas, that provides a comprehensive suite of investment banking services to companies throughout the United States. The firm focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, restructuring advisory, management and growth consulting, and on-site and remote fractional C-suite roles for a broad array of industries. To learn more, visit westlakesecurities.com

