Westlake Securities Advises Viking Fence on its Acquisition by Crossplane Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities , Austin's leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Texas' iconic Viking Fence ("Viking" or the "Company") on the sale of the company to Dallas-based private equity firm, Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane").

Located in the heart of Texas, Viking Fence has been serving the fencing needs of Central Texas and beyond since 1972. The company has established a reputation for providing high-quality fencing that is supported by expert installation. Sal Chavarria took over Viking in 2006, and during the ensuing 16 years, he has overseen the company's expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metropolitan areas. Since 2014, Viking has made substantial investments in each of its core regions to expand its fencing and sanitation rental operations.

In a press release shared last week, Sal Chavarria, Owner and President of Viking Fence, stated, "I originally acquired Viking Fence in 2006 based on its solid reputation and strong operational history, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished to grow Viking into new segments and regions over the last 16 years. I am excited to be partnering with Crossplane in Viking's next phase of growth because they bring a level of financial and operational resources that will enable our company to grow on a whole new scale."

"We were honored to bring this high-caliber company and capital provider together for this unique partnership," stated Westlake Securities CEO Matt Andersen. "We have seen the dedication and focus owner Sal Chavarria put into building Viking Fence and were pleased to help him achieve such a positive transaction with Crossplane Capital."

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Viking Fence.

Viking Fence

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional branch locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Viking Fence is a leading provider of fence rentals, sanitation rentals, fence installations and complementary building products and services to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas. For more information, please visit www.vikingfence.com or www.rentviking.com .

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com .

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis, and the hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures: Securities offered by FNEX Capital, LLC, Member of FINRA and SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

