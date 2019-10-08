Westlake Securities welcomes Aric Denton as Managing Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities is pleased to welcome Aric Denton as Managing Director and Partner. Mr. Denton has built a strong advisory and fractional CFO practice that has focused on key verticals in the Austin economy, and in the recent past has been an advisor to middle market companies with combined annual revenue of approximately $100 million.

"We're excited to have Aric join the Westlake team. He brings a great skill set and experience to broaden our value proposition to clients," commented Matt Andersen, CEO.

Prior to forming his advisory practice, Mr. Denton was an Assistant Vice President for Horizon Bank. With experience as a loan officer at a prominent local bank, and as an outsourced finance executive for CEOs and business owners, Mr. Denton has worked with multiple companies in the Austin area in his roles as CFO, owner, and investor.

"With the extensive experience of Westlake Securities team, the firm is well poised to assist middle market companies to fulfill their strategic objectives, and I look forward to working with the firm and helping clients do just that," Mr. Denton said.

Mr. Denton's practice has merged with Westlake Securities and now operates under the Westlake brand effective October 1st, 2019.

