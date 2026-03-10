Westlake University Opens Applications for 2026 Summer Research Internship

HANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake University has officially opened applications for its 2026 Summer Research Internship, a one-month immersive program designed for aspiring scientists from around the world. Scheduled to run from July 13 to August 14, 2026, the program invites current or recently graduated bachelor's and master's students to conduct cutting-edge research alongside world-class faculty in Westlake's state-of-the-art laboratories.

Participants will have the opportunity to contribute to meaningful scientific advancement while experiencing the dynamic and collaborative environment that defines the university's approach to research and innovation.

A Cross-Disciplinary Immersion in Research

The Westlake Summer Research Internship offers students the unique opportunity to engage in research across our four prestigious schools: School of Science, School of Engineering, School of Life Sciences, School of Medicine.

Each internship is a unique, hands-on laboratory or theoretical research project tailored to current research being conducted within our Principal Investigators' (PIs) laboratories. Each of these experiential learning opportunities is designed to hone research skills and prepare participants for advanced academic and professional pursuits. Interns can also participate in research forums, interdisciplinary roundtable discussions, and cultural activities at Westlake University as well as in the surrounding Hangzhou area.

Research Opportunities and Hands-On Learning

The 2026 Summer Research Internship at Westlake University offers more than 50 distinctive projects, providing approximately 100 immersive placements across its four schools: the School of Science, School of Engineering, School of Life Sciences, and School of Medicine.

Interns will conduct research across our beautiful campuses—primarily at the Yungu Campus, with selected projects located at the Yunqi Campus and the Center for Infectious Disease Research.The program spans a diverse spectrum of interdisciplinary fields, ranging from artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics to life sciences, medicine, and fundamental sciences, and beyond.

Each intern will be integrated into the active research team of a Principal Investigator, gaining authentic hands-on laboratory experience. Through direct mentorship, the program is designed to transition participants from observers to active contributors, enabling them to develop technical skills, critical scientific thinking, and a deep understanding of the research process—from conception through experimentation.

