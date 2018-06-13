Westland Distributing Acquires Arizona Home Supply and Nevada Home Supply

"Arizona Home Supply and Nevada Home Supply are a natural fit for Westland Distributing as they do an amazing job of servicing their regionally based customers," said Lou Braun, President of Westland Distributing. "Couple that with servicing customers on Westland Distributing's truck routes, we can get more of our unique products to more customers of the manufactured housing industry."

Manufactured Housing parts are unique and cannot be found at big box retailers. Distributors like Westland Distributing, Arizona Home Supply and Nevada Home Supply, exist to service this industry by providing set up material, skirting, decks, heating and cooling equipment, stairs, shading and much more for this specialized industry.

"I am proud to bring two 40+ year old companies together to deliver outstanding service to our collective customers," said Rob Siegel, Owner of Arizona Home Supply and Nevada Home Supply. "The seasoned management teams, the aggressive leadership, and the market outlook leave me excited for Westland Distributing to be the largest distributor in the Western United States."

www.westlanddistributing.com

www.azhomesupply.com

www.nvhomesupply.com

About Westland Distributing

Westland Distributing is the leading distributor of parts and supplies for the manufactured housing industry in the Western United States. Expertly servicing contracts, installers, community managers and homeowners, Westland Distributing carries thousands of parts and supplies to make sure our customers get what they need when they need it.

