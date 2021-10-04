WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Inc., Announces Acquisition of EM Strategies, Inc.

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Inc., (WestLand), announced on Friday the merger of Environmental Services firm, EM Strategies, Inc. located in Reno, NV.

WestLand is an engineering and environmental professional services firm that was established in Tucson, Arizona in 1997. The Company is 100 percent employee-owned, with offices in Tucson, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Arizona; Portland, Oregon and Bothell, Washington; and now Reno, Nevada.

"We are very excited to be welcoming Rich and his team to the WestLand family," said Jim Tress, President and CEO of WestLand. "EM Strategies' presence in Nevada expands our service offering and the value we can bring to our clients throughout the Western United States. The merger of EM Strategies into our organization brings with it a broad range of expertise that compliments WestLand's core services. More importantly, the synergies created by the merger of the two companies provides growth opportunities for both firms' staff."

"Joining WestLand presents a number of exciting opportunities for our employees and clients", said, EM Strategies' President, Richard DeLong. "We look forward to leveraging WestLand's expertise and resources to better serve our clients and offer greater opportunities for our people."

About WestLand – WestLand is a 100 percent employee-owned engineering and environmental consulting firm with offices in Arizona, Washington, Oregon and now Nevada. They offer a talented and highly experienced staff of scientists, engineers, regulatory specialists, water resource experts, landscape architects, archaeologists, GIS analysists and administrative staff focused on helping our clients successfully achieve their land use permitting and design needs. For almost 25 years, WestLand has focused on sound science, out of the box thinking, and a service-oriented approach to their consulting practice to meet their public and private sector client needs. They have grown to become a regionally recognized, award winning firm with now six offices throughout the west and over 170 employees.

About EM Strategies – EM Strategies is a multidisciplinary environmental consulting firm assisting development, industrial, utility, and natural resource industries with property development needs, evaluation of environmental effects and compliance with ever-changing regulations. EM Strategies was founded in 2000 in Reno, Nevada and continues to be a successful employee owned, client focused Company. Since incorporation, EM Strategies has served natural resource and other development clients throughout the western United States specializing in third party and proponent-based work with the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and state and local governments. EM Strategies is focused on specialized and challenging projects primarily serving the mining industry in Nevada, and throughout the west.

Please visit www.westlandresources.com and emstrats.com for more information.

