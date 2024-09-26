Westland Mall Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Community-Focused Events

Highlighting the vibrant culture of Hialeah and the contributions of the Hispanic community.

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westland Mall, a cornerstone shopping destination in Hialeah, Florida, is proud to announce a series of events and initiatives in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This campaign not only underscores Westland Mall's dedication to honoring the rich cultural fabric of its community but also reflects Hialeah's evolution as a thriving, diverse city with a population that is 95% Hispanic. Westland Mall is located at 1675 West 49 Street, Hialeah, Florida 33012.

This announcement comes on the heels of a hugely successful "Back-to-School" season, which included a highly impactful backpack giveaway together with Spanish Broadcasting Systems and other local sponsors. Hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies were distributed to disadvantaged children and families from the local community, who left with the essentials they needed to start the school year. Westland Mall is continuing its commitment to community engagement, with a focus on celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

As Hialeah continues to grow and evolve, Westland Mall remains committed to its role as a central hub for the community, embracing its heritage and supporting local culture. To that end, the mall is currently undergoing various updates to enhance the shopping experience, ensuring it remains a welcoming space for all visitors. While details are still in development, the mall is excited about the future and looks forward to sharing more soon.

Westland Mall's commitment to the Hispanic community extends beyond just its events. The mall's entire management team, including security and janitorial staff, proudly reflects the Hispanic community it serves, highlighting the importance of representation and inclusivity at every level.

**Hispanic Heritage Month Programming**

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Westland Mall has launched a series of cultural events that began on September 18, 2024. These events are designed to honor and celebrate the rich traditions of the local Hispanic community. Highlights include live performances by local Hispanic artists such as the acclaimed vocalist and NBC's "The Voice" alum Karina Iglesias, dance showcases, and art displays. The festivities will run until the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, offering opportunities for the community to come together and engage in these vibrant celebrations.

**A Hub for Hispanic Brands and Local Influence**

Westland Mall is proud to feature several Hispanic-rooted brands and businesses with a strong local influence. The mall's diverse tenant mix includes popular brands like Macy's and JCPenney, both of which highlight Hispanic-owned brands and products that cater to the community. Additionally, Tous, a renowned Spanish-owned jewelry brand, has become a staple at the center.

A notable example of the mall's deep connection with its local Hispanic roots is "El Patio Live," a Cuban-owned venue founded by a local comedian. Originally a pop-up, El Patio Live has evolved into a permanent fixture at Westland Mall, thriving thanks to the unwavering support of the Hispanic community in Hialeah. This success story exemplifies how the mall serves as a platform for businesses to grow and connect with the vibrant local audience.

"Our Hispanic shoppers are a driving force for the success of Westland Mall," said Ramiro Caamaño, General Manager of Westland Mall. "Their influence is not just seen in the numbers, but in the vibrant, energetic atmosphere they bring to our center. Hispanic Heritage Month is our opportunity to give back, celebrate, and create unforgettable experiences that honor their contributions."

**Other Events Happening at Westland Mall**

To further celebrate and engage with the community, Westland Mall is hosting a variety of exciting events throughout September and October:

- Style Market (Artisan Market)– September 14-15

- City of Hialeah 2050 Event– September 18

- JCPenney Hispanic Heritage Event – September 28

- Narciso Rodriguez Master Class (in collaboration with Macy's)– October 5

- Kids Character Show & Activity (Hispanic Themed)– October 6

- Style Market (Artisan Market)– October 12-13

**Looking Ahead**

As we approach the holiday season, Westland Mall will continue this spirit of celebration with an exciting lineup of events, including stunning holiday-themed installations, pop-up markets with local artisans, and family-friendly activities such as Santa's arrival (Miami style), holiday craft workshops, and community performances.

ABOUT WESTLAND MALL

Westland Mall, located in Hialeah, Florida, is a premier shopping destination offering a wide range of over 100 retail stores, dining options, and entertainment experiences. With a focus on community engagement and cultural celebration, Westland Mall continues to be a hub for local events and activities that bring people together.

