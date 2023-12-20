Westlawn Group and Westlawn Americas Offshore Announce Company Formation and the Closing of Multiple Investments in the Gulf of Mexico

Westlawn Group

20 Dec, 2023

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlawn Group LLC ("Westlawn") and Westlawn Americas Offshore LLC ("WAO"), a portfolio company of Westlawn, are pleased to announce the successful launch of WAO following the acquisition of multiple assets across deepwater Gulf of Mexico sub-basins with current production in excess of 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and multiple near-term growth opportunities.

WAO recently participated in an exciting commercial exploration discovery, was part of a joint venture that was high-bidder and awarded three leases in OCS Lease Sale 259, and acquired non-operated interests in additional oil and gas properties. As a result, WAO currently owns significant working interest positions in the Zephyrus discovery, the Winterfell development, and the producing Spruance, Abilene, Who Dat and Dome Patrol fields, all located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

The WAO team is led by Ivan Sandrea (CEO), Greg Hebertson (COO), and Elisabeth Eljuri (Chief Negotiator). The leadership team commented, "We are excited and proud to build a high-quality growth portfolio balanced between producing, development and exploration assets. We have established a platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico alongside leading operators and have proven our ability to close deals effectively and quickly. These are our first steps in achieving our goal of creating a leading Americas offshore company."

ABOUT WESTLAWN AMERICAS OFFSHORE
WAO is a Houston-based company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality deepwater oil and gas assets. WAO targets opportunities in the Americas with a focus on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The management team is comprised of a senior leadership and technical team with significant deepwater experience and a best-in-class track record of value creation. WAO is committed to delivering the team's unique technical expertise, significant capital and flexible deal structures to build a top-quality portfolio in partnership with best-in-class operators.

ABOUT WESTLAWN GROUP
Founded in 2021, Westlawn is a Houston-based private investment firm focused on long-term investment in the global oil and gas industry. Westlawn acquires operated and non-operated interests in producing, development and exploration assets, as well as technologies that improve production. Westlawn is focused on investments throughout the United States (Lower 48, Gulf of Mexico and Alaska), Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit www.westlawn.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Westlawn Group

