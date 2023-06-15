WESTLAWN GROUP FORMS ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE HOLDINGS TO ACQUIRE ASSETS LOCATED IN THE DELAWARE BASIN

News provided by

Westlawn Group

15 Jun, 2023, 14:42 ET

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlawn Group, LLC ("Westlawn") is pleased to announce the formation of Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings, LLC ("Ellipsis"). Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ellipsis is a private energy company formed to pursue the acquisition and development of large, producing oil and natural gas assets in the United States.

The Ellipsis management team is led by managing directors Matt Gentry and Adam Howard. Prior to the formation of Ellipsis, Matt and Adam founded Permian Basin focused Monadnock Resources.

Ellipsis completed its first deal with the acquisition of assets located in the Delaware Basin of Texas and New Mexico from North Hudson Resource Partners' affiliates Fortuna Resources III, LLC and SRR Rockies Holdings, LLC. Ellipsis acquired non-operated oil and gas properties with current production of more than 4,500 boe/d (2-stream) with significant operational upside associated with approximately 250 gross remaining locations.

ABOUT ELLIPSIS U.S. ONSHORE
Formed in 2023, Ellipsis is a Dallas-based private energy company focused on the acquisition and development of large, producing oil and gas assets in the United States. Ellipsis' initial strategy will be focused on acquiring non-operated working interests, as well as mineral and royalty interests, via acquisitions throughout the major onshore U.S. basins. Ellipsis strives to be flexible and creative with deal structure, including partnering with existing operators and sponsors to provide capital and liquidity solutions. Additionally, Ellipsis can participate alongside others in the evaluation and acquisition of new opportunities.
www.ellipsis.us

ABOUT WESTLAWN GROUP
Founded in 2021, Westlawn is a private investment firm based in Houston, TX focused on long-term investment in the global oil and gas industry. Westlawn acquires operated and non-operated interests in producing, development and exploration assets, as well as technologies that improve production. Westlawn is focused on investments across the United States (Lower 48, Gulf of Mexico and Alaska), as well as in Latin America, the Caribbeans and the Middle East.
www.westlawn.com

For questions or inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Westlawn Group

