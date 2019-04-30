Westleaf Announces That Its Executive Officers and Directors Have Committed to Not Sell or Trade Their Westleaf Shares

CALGARY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Westleaf Inc. (TSX-V: WL) (OTCQB: WSLFF) ("Westleaf") announces that it has received voluntary commitments from each of its executive officers and directors (the "D&O's") pursuant to which the D&O's have agreed that they will not offer, sell, assign, transfer, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of, or announce the intention to otherwise dispose of, any of their common shares of Westleaf ("Westleaf Shares") or any securities convertible into Westleaf Shares such that all of the Westleaf Shares held either directly or indirectly by D&O's will now be restricted from any trading, unless approved by Westleaf's board of directors, until September 29, 2019. This commitment is in addition to any escrow imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Westleaf's directors and officers remain committed to Westleaf and its growth, and their voluntary commitment to not sell their Westleaf Shares or their securities convertible into Westleaf Shares, as an act of good faith, is expected to send a positive message to our shareholders," stated Scott Hurd, Director, President and CEO.

About Westleaf Inc.

Westleaf is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on innovative retail experiences and engaging cannabis brands as well as cultivation, production and extraction of cannabis products. Westleaf is rolling out a national retail footprint for its retail concept Prairie Records, with stores planned for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and potentially Ontario. The retail concept leverages the instinctual tie between recreational cannabis and music and redefines the cannabis purchasing experience. Westleaf also has two significant production facilities under construction, with completion anticipated to occur in 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.westleaf.com or www.prairierecords.ca.

SOURCE Westleaf Inc.

