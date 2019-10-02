Westleaf Receives Additional $5.7 Million of Capital from ATB Financial

Company will use additional capital to accelerate its growth of Prairie Records retail store locations and to operationalize its extraction and manufacturing facility

CALGARY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Westleaf Inc. (the "Company" or "Westleaf") (TSX-V:WL) (OTCQB:WSLFF), is pleased to announce that it has signed amendment agreements to two of its existing credit facility commitment letters with ATB Financial ("ATB") resulting in an additional $5.7 million of capital available for use by the Company. Westleaf has increased its term loan on The Plant, its fully completed extraction, manufacturing and product formulation facility, by $2.7 million and has secured a $1.0 million revolving credit facility to assist with working capital provided that any draw downs in relation thereto can only be made after final receipt of a standard processing license for The Plant from Health Canada. In addition, the credit facility related to the construction of Westleaf's cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan has been amended to reduce its restricted cash requirement by $2.0 million.

"ATB continues to be a leader in the lending space for cannabis companies and remains a strong supporter of Westleaf and its strategic plan" said Taylor Ethans, Chief Financial Officer and Head of M&A. "From the beginning of Westleaf, we have been focused on maintaining an efficient capital structure with low cost, traditional senior debt to help accelerate our growth strategy while limiting dilution for existing shareholders. With the increase in non-dilutive capital, Westleaf intends to accelerate its footprint of additional Prairie Record retail cannabis stores and to provide for additional start-up capital for The Plant."

About Westleaf Inc.

Westleaf is a Canadian cannabis company focused on cannabis brands, extraction and production of derivatives, wholly owned retail, as well as cannabis cultivation. The Company's extraction and processing facility, The Plant, will produce high quality and consistent cannabis derivatives and consumables, both for Westleaf's in-house brands as well as white label products. Westleaf's retail concept, Prairie Records, leverages the instinctual tie between recreational cannabis and music with stores operating or in development across Western Canada. The Company's Thunderchild cultivation facility is scheduled for completion at the end of this year.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, (i) retail cannabis stores that Westleaf plans to open, including accelerating Westleaf's footprint of Prairie Record retail cannabis stores; (ii) the use of capital available to the Company from ATB, including the timing available to draw-down on credit facilities with ATB; (iii) the use of additional capital that is available to the Company from ATB; (iv) receipt of a standard processing license for The Plant from Health Canada; (v) the construction of Westleaf's production facilities and the timing for completion of same. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the ability to obtain or maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of Westleaf's production facilities by Health Canada and receipt of licences from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis, including the passing of regulations regarding derivative cannabis products; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; the ability of Westleaf's production facilities to operate and perform at peak production; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under Westleaf's credit facilities; timing and completion of construction of Westleaf's production facilities and retail locations; and the delay or failure to receive board, ATB Financial or regulatory approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Westleaf assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

