Westleaf Receives First White Label Order For Vape Pens

Orders commence under cannabis derivative product sale agreement with Delta 9 with initial order for vape pens and cartridges

CALGARY, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Westleaf Inc. (the "Company" or "Westleaf") (TSX-V:WL) (OTCQB:WSLFF) is pleased to announce that the conditions precedent to the white-label cannabis derivative product sale agreement (the "White-Label Agreement") between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Westleaf Labs LP ("Westleaf Labs") and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NINE) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9") have been completed, and Westleaf Labs has received the first order from Delta 9 for an initial three-month supply of vape pens and cartridges. This first order represents anticipated revenue of ~$740,000 starting as early as January 2020.

"This is another important milestone in the development of Westleaf, as we add the critical processing and manufacturing component to our vertically integrated strategy," said Scott Hurd, President and CEO of Westleaf. "This operationalizes a key component in the cannabis supply chain and one that we expect will see increase in demand as we enter Cannabis 2.0, and the legalization of a myriad of new products."

The White-Label Agreement provides for Westleaf Labs to produce a minimum of ~$4 million of white labelled cannabis derivative products, with the option to increase to $16 million per annum. The one-year agreement was announced on July 24th and Westleaf Labs received its Health Canada Standard Processing Licence on October 11th and is set to begin processing.

Delta 9 Order –The initial order represents anticipated revenue of ~$740,000 over three months. The one-year deal commits Delta 9 to acquire a minimum of ~$4 million with an option to increase up to ~$16 million per year.





- The White-Label Agreement is expected to create value added products to be sold through both Delta 9's retail stores in , through Westleaf's wholly-owned stores in as well as through provincial wholesalers. Safe and Regulated Products – The production of vape pens and cartridges at The Plant by Westleaf Labs, as well as the entire Westleaf supply chain, will be highly regulated and adhere to the strictest safety standards of Health Canada.

With the onset of Cannabis 2.0 and the legalization of a wide variety of new derivative cannabis products, Westleaf is expecting strong industry wide demand for efficient and high-quality extraction, processing and product manufacturing to meet the needs of the new product manufacturers.



Westleaf is a Canadian cannabis company focused on cannabis brands, extraction and production of derivatives, wholly owned retail, as well as cannabis cultivation. The Company's Health Canada licensed extraction and processing facility, The Plant, is expected to produce high quality and consistent cannabis derivatives and consumables, both for Westleaf's in-house brands as well as white label products. Westleaf's retail concept, Prairie Records, leverages the instinctual tie between recreational cannabis and music with stores operating or in development across Western Canada. The Company's Thunderchild cultivation facility is scheduled for completion at the end of this year.

