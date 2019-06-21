Westleaf's Prairie Records Announces Same Day Delivery Service

Prairie Records online store is now providing same day delivery to Saskatoon

CALGARY, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Westleaf Inc. (TSX-V:WL)(OTCQB:WSLFF) ("Westleaf"), is pleased to announce it is now offering same-day delivery service for customers in the greater Saskatoon region who purchase cannabis products from Prairierecords.ca.

"Adding another customer-centric feature is all part of enhancing the Prairie Records brand among our customers and making it that much easier to purchase our premium products," noted Adam Coates, Chief Commercial Officer, Westleaf Inc.

Prairierecords.ca is the online e-commerce outlet of Prairie Records, a distinctive cannabis retail concept with three stores operating in the Saskatoon region. Prairie Records combines music and cannabis in a unique retail shopping experience for both the cannabis connoisseur and people new to the products. You can find a Prairie Records store at 3020 Preston Ave (Unit #170) at 720 Broadway Avenue, and in Warman, Saskatchewan at 100 2nd Ave. N.

The same day delivery service is being provided by Pineapple Express Delivery, a unique cannabis delivery company with in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery services within a defined geography. Pineapple Express has been delivering recreational cannabis since day one of legalization in Canada and medicinal cannabis for a number of years.

Products purchased at Prairierecords.ca are also available and delivered throughout the province of Saskatchewan.

Prairie Records is also proud to support the Saskatoon Cannabis and Hemp Expo and the Saskatoon Pride Festival activities this coming weekend. Please stop by our booths to learn about our products (adults only) and an opportunity to support the Saskatoon Diversity Network by purchasing a limited-edition Prairie Records diversity inspired t-shirt.

About Westleaf Inc.

Westleaf is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on innovative retail experiences and engaging cannabis brands as well as cultivation, production and extraction of cannabis products. Westleaf is rolling out a national retail footprint for its cannabis retail concept Prairie Records. Westleaf also has two significant production facilities under construction Thunderchild Cultivation in Battleford, Saskatchewan and The Plant extraction and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, both are scheduled for completion in 2019. For more information, please visit www.westleaf.com or www.prairierecords.ca.

