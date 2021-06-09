Westmed Develops New Amazon Alexa Skill to Assist Patients with COVID-19 Resources

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for healthcare providers to create an accessible digital front door for patients who are increasingly reliant on technology to help them manage their day to day lives. The new skill enhances Westmed's ability to remain digitally connected with patients outside the exam room, going beyond a computer or mobile device, and making it easier than ever for patients to access trusted healthcare information from Westmed.

The Amazon Alexa Skill built by Westmed includes:

Save My Spot in Urgent Care. Schedule COVID-19 testing or clearance at a nearby Urgent Care Center. You can also check wait times, and find locations. Make an Appointment with a Provider. Ask Alexa to find a Westmed Provider for any specialty and book an appointment. Get Tips for Healthy Living. Get the latest COVID-19 updates from our practice by saying "Alexa, get tips for healthy living."

"Keeping pace with the latest technological innovations is a priority at Westmed. We know that in this increasingly digitized world, it's important to meet our patients where they are. One of the most crucial health determinants is access to quality care, part of that is defined by the provider/patient relationship. As the industry continues to move towards further integration with health technology, Westmed is committed to employing and adopting new tech to deepen the patient/provider relationship, even outside of the doctor's office," said Anthony Viceroy, CEO of Westmed Medical Group.

Westmed's Alexa Skill will work with any Alexa-enabled device including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, etc. for a multitude of touchpoints throughout the home. Patients can enable the skill by visiting the "skills" section of the Alexa app, searching for "My Westmed" and clicking "enable," or simply saying, "Alexa, enable My Westmed" to any Alexa-enabled device.

Westmed Medical Group plans to continue delivering easy-to-use digital tools and technology that make it simpler for patients to take an active role in their health and inspire healthy habits that help us all to live better, together. For questions, comments or feature suggestions, please email: [email protected]

About Westmed Medical Group

Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees, who are all dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured healthcare excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, with Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk. For more information go to www.westmedgroup.com

Contact: Anna Robinson

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

914-681-5282

[email protected]



SOURCE Westmed Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.westmedgroup.com

