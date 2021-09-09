Westmed Medical Group Announces Significant Savings for CMS During the 2020 Pandemic Year

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmed Medical Group, an award-winning multispecialty medical practice based in Rye Brook, NY, announced today that it has saved the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) $7.7 million in 2020. These savings are a result of Westmed's commitment to the delivery of high quality, integrated care for more than 15,000 Medicare beneficiaries who receive care at Westmed.

Westmed is one of only 512 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in the country, whose health care providers participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in order to improve the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries, while reducing unnecessary costs in the system. This was the first full year that Westmed participated in the CMS Enhanced ACO program in which upside and downside risk is assumed, and participants can be subject to shared losses if quality performance standards are not met.

According to the CMS Medicare Shared Savings Report for Accountable Care Organizations in the 2020 Performance Year, Westmed received a quality score of 97% - a measure that is based on key factors such as preventive care metrics, patient experience, care coordination, and how well the practice manages the health of at-risk patient populations. Westmed Medical Group joined the MSSP in 2013 and has achieved savings consistently each year, generating more than $52 million in cumulative financial savings for CMS.

"We are proud of the results of our 2020 ACO Performance Year, and that our organization was able to remain focused on the care of our patients amidst a global pandemic," stated Anthony Viceroy, Westmed CEO. "With the world on pause for much of the 2020 year, including stay-at-home orders issued in NY and CT, it was even more critical for the team to remain connected with our patients, and ensure their continued access to safe, high-quality care."

"These impressive results are a clear reflection of our commitment to coordinated care at Westmed. Our medical practice continues to lead the way in proactive health management, by using a collaborative and team-based approach at all levels of the organization," said Dr. Patricia Calayag, Westmed chief medical officer. "Over the last six months, Westmed has enhanced its ability to provide quality care outside the exam room with our new Remote Patient Monitoring program. This program utilizes blue-tooth enabled health screening devices and care coaching to help our patients with chronic conditions monitor key vitals like blood pressure, glucose, etc. on a more consistent basis and avoid costly hospital readmissions."

ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and health care providers that partner with CMS in a shared effort to slow the growth of health care costs and improve the overall quality of patient care in the US. This program is paving the path towards improving the health care system by shifting its focus to the value of health care versus the volume of services provided. ACOs, such as Westmed Medical Group, are able to share in the generated savings with CMS, when they meet quality and savings targets.

About Westmed Medical Group

Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of nearly 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured healthcare excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, in addition to Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk. For more information, visit to www.westmedgroup.com .

