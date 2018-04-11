Westmed Medical Group Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

The 2018 ranking considered input from more than 95,000 employees in the health care and biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job--such as "belief that their work makes a difference and "actually love coming to work"--to determine which organizations would be named the year's Best Workplaces.

"This national recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion and service that each of our employees bring to our medical practice every single day," said Viceroy. "It is the pride our team has in the work they do, and the comprehensive lifelong patient care they provide, that allows us to continue to earn a spot on this list."

He continued, "We have implemented a strong employee engagement program at Westmed, and patient loyalty and satisfaction scores continue to lead nationwide as a result. Among the ways we engage is through our quarterly awards program that highlights outstanding employees who demonstrate and promote our culture and values built around quality, efficiency and service. We also foster team-building by sponsoring social events and corporate sports teams that our employees look forward to each year."

Viceroy said further, "The Westmed team also participates in community service activities through partnerships with companies such as the American Cancer Society, Volunteer NY! and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Family Services of Westchester."

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that enable their people to be innovators in their field," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Westmed Medical Group set the bar for other health care and biopharma companies, who prove that taking care of employees will give them the tools and motivation they need to provide industry-leading care and services to patients and customers."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune, based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Westmed Medical Group:

Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multi-specialty medical practice, based in Purchase, NY. It is staffed by a team of over 500 physicians and advanced practice providers dedicated to providing coordinated, efficient and high quality patient care at its 14 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT. The practice offers complete care for patients with over 60 medical specialties and services available, and has a national reputation for measured health care excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, with Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 95,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

