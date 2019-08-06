Westmed Medical Group's Comprehensive Breast Care Center Achieves NAPBC Accreditation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program commissioned by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year accreditation to Westmed Medical Group's Comprehensive Breast Care Center, based in Purchase, NY. As a NAPBC-accredited center, Westmed's Comprehensive Breast Care Center has demonstrated excellence in the delivery of high quality, patient-centered care for patients with breast disease.

"In today's world of personalized medicine, we want every patient to have the resources to make healthy decisions, practice prevention, and do it all conveniently with a trusted group of providers close to home," stated Dr. Adora Fou, Department Chair of Oncology and Breast Surgery at Westmed Medical Group. "Breast care is not just synonymous with treating malignancy. Benign breast diseases affect tens of thousands of women each year, and can have a significant impact on aspects of daily life, including anxiety, sexuality and familial relationships. We are dedicated to serving our community by providing comprehensive care for a wide range of breast issues, encompassing everything from the treatment of benign disease to high risk cases, and cancer. Our skilled team works tirelessly with patients to create personal surveillance plans, so that our patients can remain worry-free and able to enjoy daily life."

To achieve NAPBC accreditation, a breast center must complete a rigorous application process to establish compliance with NAPBC standards. This process includes a thorough analysis of a center's leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivor's quality of life.

"Westmed is proud to have received this accreditation again. It is a true reflection of the dedication of our breast care specialists, and their unwavering commitment to excellence. We offer comprehensive care in a safe, welcoming and empathetic environment and strive to ensure our patients have the latest research and treatments available to them," said Anthony Viceroy, CEO of Westmed Medical Group. "Programs like the NAPBC allow Westmed Medical Group to demonstrate its promise to deliver exceptional care for patients with breast disease, at the highest national standards."

About the NAPBC

The NAPBC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast. This mission is pursued through standard-setting, scientific validation, and patient and professional education. Its board membership includes professionals from 20 national organizations that reflect the full spectrum of breast care. For information on the NAPBC please go to www.facs.org/quality-programs/napbc.

About Westmed Medical Group's Comprehensive Breast Care Center

Westmed Medical Group's Comprehensive Breast Care Center provides nationally recognized, compassionate care to women in the comfort and familiarity of the Westchester and Fairfield County communities. As one of the distinguished NABPC breast centers in Westchester County, Westmed Medical Group's comprehensive breast care team is dedicated to the wellness of the whole woman. Our integrated team includes board-certified breast surgeons, radiologists, medical oncologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, radiation oncologists, geneticists and nurses who work together to create a personalized care plan focused around the patient. We offer a full range of breast health services directly in the comfort of our multidisciplinary outpatient centers, including advanced diagnostic capabilities like 3D Mammography, 2D Mammography, Breast Ultrasound and Breast MRI, in addition to minimally invasive biopsy procedures and breast-conserving surgical options. We are committed to supporting our patients through the pathway of care, as seamlessly and comfortably as possible. Our state-of-the-art facilities where breast care is offered include Rye, White Plains, Purchase, Yonkers, New Rochelle and Greenwich, CT.

About Westmed Medical Group

Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees, who are all dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured healthcare excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, with Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk. For more information go to www.westmedgroup.com

