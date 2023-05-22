Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, Announces Longer-Term Contract Extensions for the President and Two Other Senior Staff Members

FULTON, Mo., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longer-term contract extensions for President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., and two other Westminster senior staff members were announced on May 11, 2023, through communications to the College community.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., '79 IND

Citing a number of positive and significant changes taking place relatively quickly at Westminster under the current president's leadership, Board Chairperson James C. Morton, Jr., announced Lofe's contract has been extended through June 30, 2027. This extension also has an option for Lofe to continue in his roles potentially through June 30, 2028.

Morton emphasized the decision was unanimously approved by Westminster's Board of Trustees.

"Collectively, the Board feels Westminster is witnessing steady fiscal and operational success under President Lofe's leadership," Morton explained. "The inroads being made at the College truly are taking place on a number of levels, particularly with regard to enrollment and retention initiatives, new programs, alumni relations, institutional advancement, and various aspects of America's National Churchill Museum."

Following Morton's announcement, Lofe sent an email to Westminster students, faculty, staff, and alumni that expressed he is "truly humbled" by the Board's decision. He also announced similar contract extensions of Dr. Steve Tyrell, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Vice President, Chief Academic Officer, Provost, and Co-Chief Student Retention Officer.

The two contract extensions were recommended to Lofe by Morton, who also received unanimous support from Westminster's Board of Trustees.

Dr. Steve Tyrell, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer

Tyrell serves as the co-leader of Westminster's strategic planning process and master plan program. He also oversees a number of financial and administrative operations for the College, including the Business Office and the Offices of Information Technology, Institutional Marketing and Strategic Communications, Human Resources, and Plant Operations.

Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Vice President, Chief Academic Officer, Provost, and Co-Chief Student Retention Officer

Ilinca is Westminster's first provost, a title she formally undertook on October 1, 2022, to oversee the evolving academic and administrative practices taking place at Westminster under Lofe's leadership.

Westminster's comprehensive online degree program that launched in the spring of 2022 is just one of the additional responsibilities that Ilinca oversees in her new role.

In his email last Thursday, Lofe pointed out that Ilinca is passionate about higher education and Westminster College. He wrote, "She is highly experienced in navigating increasingly complex roles in the areas of student success and retention, keenly comprehending the significant role faculty members play in that capacity."

Lofe noted further that, together, Tyrell and Ilinca are part of a dedicated team that has been instrumental in carrying out Phase I of the 172-year-old college's three-phase strategic plan, which was unanimously adopted by the Board in 2021, and other facets of strategic improvement.

"Both Steve and Ingrid are exceptional leaders with extensive backgrounds in academia and operational as well as financial matters as well as a comprehensive understanding of the many demands within the higher education landscape today," Lofe wrote. "Together, they bring more than 60 years of experience to the College."

Guiding Westminster Into the Future

Westminster reported on Lofe's complete background on April 6, 2021, when the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove "Interim" from his title ― a role he undertook in July 2020 ― and named him the 23rd President of the College.

At that time, Lofe's presidential term extended to at least June 30, 2024. His contract extension takes into account a number of advancements since his interim role began, which are enumerated on Westminster's news site.

In his letter on May 11, Morton emphasized that the many accomplishments which have taken place at Westminster under Lofe's leadership are making a tremendous impact. He wrote, "The Board is confident that, through the next several years, Westminster's current momentum will continue to gain further traction under President Lofe's leadership."

