Westmount Continues Southern California Expansion, Opens New Office in San Diego

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a Los Angeles-based, independent wealth management firm with more than $4.5 billion in assets under management, announced today that it has opened a new satellite office to better serve clients in the San Diego metropolitan area. The new office is in the heart of San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood, at 888 Prospect Street, Suite 200.

"Westmount was founded in Los Angeles, but we serve clients from all across Southern California and beyond," says Mike Amash, Westmount President. "Our decision to open a new satellite office in San Diego reflects our growing footprint in the area and gives our clients and partners more options, flexibility and convenience when it comes to meeting with us."

The new office in La Jolla comes at a time of significant growth for Westmount, which achieved a 99% client retention rate in 2022 despite a challenging market environment. Over the last few years, the firm has been steadily growing its team in Orange and San Diego counties to better support its operations in those areas.

"The La Jolla office represents the next logical step in our firm's growth," adds Amash. "Besides being a significant center of wealth in its own right, a growing share of our clients and strategic partners are based in the San Diego area, so it makes sense that we would establish a dedicated presence there. We're excited about this next phase of growth for our firm."

Westmount's primary office is in Los Angeles' Century City neighborhood. Besides La Jolla, Westmount also maintains offices in El Segundo, Pasadena, and Newport Beach.

About Westmount

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.5 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2022. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

Media contact: Bart Zino, Marketing Manager: 310-556-2502 or [email protected]

SOURCE Westmount Asset Management