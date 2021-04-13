Westmount Park Investments Appoints Michael Pangia as President & Chief Operating Officer, Leveraging Decades of Successful Global Operating Experience

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Westmount Park Investments Inc ("Westmount Park"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Pangia, as President and COO. In this newly created role, Mr. Pangia will lead all operational aspects of the organization and its growing number of affiliates, subsidiaries, and portfolio companies.

Mr. Pangia will also oversee the company's financing initiatives including management of relationships with investment banks and other capital advisors. Mr. Pangia has over 25 years of senior management experience, with a demonstrated track record of successful outcomes of growing and restructuring businesses.

In 2019, he concluded a 8+ year leadership role as President/CEO and board member of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW), a Silicon Valley based company and one of the world's leading providers of wireless transmission solutions. Aviat has sold over 1 million systems in 170 countries around the world.

"I'm delighted to have Mike join our organization," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., Chairman and CEO of Westmount Park. "I expect Mike's addition to be a catalyst for accelerating the momentum and growth of the business. His outstanding leadership capabilities and global experiences across multiple functions will prove to be invaluable as we continue to elevate the team to achieve the highest performance. Mike also has a vast network of accomplished senior executives that can be utilized by our portfolio companies."

"I'm very excited to join Westmount Park and its talented team," said Michael Pangia. "Romeo has done a remarkable job in modernizing the family office through the evolution of Westmount Park. I am also honored to be associated with the Di Battista Family and its treasured history and look forward to working in collaboration with Romeo and the Westmount Park team to globalize the firm's brand and enhance its value."

Since 2019, Mr. Pangia has been an associate with the Creative Destruction Lab, a seed-stage program for scalable science and technology-based companies. Mr. Pangia has mentored several start-up ventures in the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous mobility, and life sciences. One of Mr. Pangia's key areas of focus will be to evolve the venture capital and merchant banking activities for Westmount Park.

Prior to joining Aviat, Mr. Pangia spend the bulk of his career with a leading global provider of telecommunications and data networking equipment where he held executive leadership roles spanning sales, finance, services and operations.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About Westmount Park

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50-years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. Westmount Park offers an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. The company capitalizes on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns. www.westmountpark.com

