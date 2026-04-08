Westnet LLC acquires Low Voltage Installations Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westnet LLC, the industry leader in fire station alerting, dispatch systems, and a patented aircraft emergency system, announced today it has acquired Low Voltage Installations, Inc.. Westnet is a public safety technology platform that provides innovative, high-quality hardware and software solutions designed to measurably improve outcomes for global emergency response providers.

Low Voltage Installations provides design, installation and support for fire station alerting systems and fire dispatch systems for public safety organizations. With over 26 years of experience, LVI has always been committed to superior quality installations, and friendly & helpful customer service.

"The acquisition of Low Voltage Installations will allow us to further improve our commitment to excellent customer service," said Westnet CEO David Nokes. "By integrating their installation expertise with Westnet's technology platform, we're strengthening our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that truly improve emergency response outcomes."

"Low Voltage Installations is proud to share its excitement and optimism for the future following its merger with Westnet LLC," said LVI President Darren Tank. With a proven track record supporting fourteen dispatch centers, 54 fire agencies, and more than 206 fire and EMS stations across Colorado, LVI brings over 26 years of experience in designing, installing, and supporting fire station alerting systems and low-voltage infrastructure. Darren Tank continues to state "This merger strengthens our shared commitment to reliable, health-focused alerting solutions and reinforces our emphasis on long-term customer relationships, superior-quality installations, and responsive local support. Together with Westnet, LVI looks forward to continuing to serve public safety organizations with enhanced resources, deeper expertise, and a unified vision for the future."

About Westnet LLC

Westnet LLC is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California with offices in Virginia, Florida and now Colorado. Founded in 1975, Westnet has 51 years of public safety communications experience and expertise involving innovative technology combined with rock solid performance. The Westnet Fire Station Alerting System was the first completely designed, engineered, manufactured, turnkey, commercial off-the-shelf alerting system available to fire departments across the country. The Westnet Alerting System has received national recognition for reducing response times, including two prestigious Air Force Best Practices Awards. Armory Capital acquired Westnet in 2023.

About Low Voltage Installations Inc

Low Voltage Installations, Inc., is a privately held corporation with a focus on design, installation and support for fire station alerting systems and fire dispatch systems for public safety organizations. With over 26 years of experience, LVI has always been committed to superior quality installations, and friendly & helpful customer service.

SOURCE Westnet, LLC