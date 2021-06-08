Weston, Inc. Purchases Former Ford Property in Brookpark Ohio for Redevelopment

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weston, Inc., the DiGeronimo Cos., and Scannell Properties have officially partnered to purchase the former Ford Motor Company property in Brookpark, Ohio for a once-in-a-generation redevelopment project. The 210-acre property is located next to Cleveland Hopkins Airport and borders Interstates 71 and 480. The existing facility is 1.7M square feet.

Aerial view of the former Ford plant Front-facing view of the former Ford plant

Weston Inc. is a privately held national real estate company with 22 million square feet of property across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The DiGeronimo Companies is a privately held national real estate company bringing a "one-stop-shop" philosophy to real estate development through a diverse portfolio of real estate development, construction and environmental services. Scannell Properties, meanwhile, is a nationally recognized development company working throughout the United States.

"The project will absolutely be transformational to the region," says TJ Asher, President of Weston's Acquisitions and Development. "We're looking forward to tapping into the potential this property offers and developing a unique commercial area with the potential for significant job creation and economic impact for Northeast Ohio."

Cleveland is one of the most recession-resistant markets in the country, with no shortage of traffic from major corporations, educational institutions and a thriving housing market. The brilliant urban landscape and welcoming suburban spaces provide an ideal working environment for millions of professionals. The city and surrounding areas are also extremely accessible via commercial methods of transportation, including air, rail and water.

The partnership looks forward to announcing more details for the property in the coming months.

Contact: Sue Broadbent

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (440) 349-9000

Website: https://www.teamweston.com/

SOURCE Weston, Inc.