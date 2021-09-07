Weston, Inc. Revitalizes Former Ford Property with New Innovation Center

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weston, Inc., the DiGeronimo Cos., and Scannell Properties are proud to announce the groundbreaking for Northeast Ohio's newest business hub. Community business leaders, local politicians and regional media executives gathered on September 1st to witness these partners break ground on a project that is set to revitalize the area.

A prime location at the crossroads of opportunity September 1, 2021 Groundbreaking Ceremony

The 210-acre property formerly known as the Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, Ohio will now be known as the Forward Innovation Center. "It's bittersweet tearing down this plant with its history, but what we are going to end up with is something more efficient and modern for today's companies," said T.J. Asher, Weston, Inc's President of Acquisitions. Located in a highly accessible location for land, air, water and rail travel, directly next to Cleveland Hopkins Airport, the Forward Innovation Center will provide tenants with modern, energy efficient distribution and manufacturing space. Built with future fulfillment and manufacturing needs in mind, it will include features such as 32 foot ceiling heights, heavy power and ESFR sprinklers, innovative solutions that will attract both local and national tenants.

Ohio State Senator Sherrod Brown praised the Forward Innovation Center Project for the jobs it will create, congratulating those instrumental in the project for what it will bring to the region, stating it "opens a new chapter for this historical industrial corridor, and is a testament to your commitment to Ohio workers and the Cleveland community."

Demolition of the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant No. 2 began July 6th and is rapidly progressing with the first of the spec buildings to be completed by 4th quarter of 2022.

Weston Inc. is a privately held national real estate company with 22 million square feet of property across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The DiGeronimo Companies is a privately held national real estate company bringing a "one-stop-shop" philosophy to real estate development through a diverse portfolio of real estate development, construction and environmental services. Scannell Properties, meanwhile, is a nationally recognized development company working throughout the United States.

Cleveland is one of the most recession-resistant markets in the country, with no shortage of traffic from major corporations, educational institutions and a thriving housing market. The brilliant urban landscape and welcoming suburban spaces provide an ideal working environment for millions of professionals. The city and surrounding areas are also extremely accessible via commercial methods of transportation, including air, rail and water.

The partnership looks forward to announcing more details for the property in the coming months.

