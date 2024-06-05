Weston Priory Collection of Brother Thomas Ceramics To be Sold at Auction

Weston Priory is a community of Benedictine monks inspired by a tradition of prayer, manual work and hospitality. It has been the home of the largest and most important repository of Bezanson's work completed between 1959 and the early 1980s. The 61-piece collection represents the evolution of his artistic skill and refinement of his glazes throughout this period, and it has been lovingly cared for since he left the monastery in 1983.

Brother Elias of Weston Priory said: "We have been guardians of this wonderful collection for over 40 years, but now is the time for us to share the beauty of this work with the world."

Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux added: "We are honored to have the opportunity to place these amazing works of art in the hands of museums and collectors who will continue to preserve them for future generations."

When asked to identify a favorite piece in the collection, Brother Elias noted: "I don't have a favorite piece. They are all beautiful and wonder filled pieces of ceramic artistry that are valued and esteemed by all of us brothers at our monastery. We have a collective appreciation of all our craftwork, indeed of all our work. What is done by one (or several) of us is done by all of us."

Motivated by his inner spirit and renowned for his meticulous approach to his work, Bezanson believed each piece of pottery should speak of truth, beauty, and provide a spiritual experience for others. He was inspired by the Chinese ceramicists of the Tang and Song Dynasties and by Japanese "Living Treasure" potters, including Shoji Hamada (1894-1978).

After leaving the monastery, Bezanson moved to Erie, PA where he later became artist-in-residence at Mount Saint Benedict. He passed away in 2007. Bezanson's work is included in over 80 museum collections around the world.

Weston Priory is situated in Southern Vermont, four miles north of the village of Weston, Vermont, at the edge of the Green Mountain National Forest.

