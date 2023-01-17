Westport Big & Tall Announces $1,000.00 Big & Tall Scholarship

Westport Big & Tall announced today that it is launching a $1,000.00 educational scholarship supporting young men who are considered big or tall and are proud of their size, despite the potential difficulties that arise from embracing body diversity.

Though men are currently underrepresented in the body positivity movement, they do represent a significant percentage of those who are suffering with issues related to body dissatisfaction, body esteem and even body dysmorphia, a mental health disorder. Social and media pressure can be particularly challenging for young men, and those considered "big" or "tall" are often the targets of misunderstanding and/or bullying related to their size. Therefore, it is important to include them in the conversation as the language surrounding body image evolves.

Westport Big & Tall owners, Bob Beausoleil and Tom Altieri, are passionate about serving big and tall men, and their goal is for this scholarship to help support the next generation of big and tall leaders by easing the financial burden of education. Mr. Beausoleil says, "We know it can be tough for students who are considered 'big' or 'tall' in a 'normal'-sized world. It's our hope that, through this scholarship, students will be encouraged to embrace who they are and celebrate their differences."

High school seniors and undergraduate male students are eligible to apply if they wear clothing sizes that are considered "big" or "tall" (6 feet 2 inches or taller and/or size 44 waist or bigger).

To be considered, students must complete a 400-600 word essay describing a time in which being big and/or tall led to a funny situation.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2023. Winners will be announced on April 15, 2023.

Students can apply online at https://www.westportbigandtall.com/pages/scholarship

Westport Big and Tall is utilizing bold.org, an organization on a mission to fight student debt. The average student today will graduate with more than $30,000 in debt and is far less likely to start small businesses, seek the highest impact careers, buy homes, or start families. In a world where stereotypes, misunderstanding and social stigmas run rampant, this scholarship will help ease the burden of education debt for a student who perhaps already faces social challenges related to body image due to his big or tall body frame.

Supporting the future of big and tall young men is part of a continuing dedication by Westport Big & Tall to provide premium clothing for all big and tall men since their founding in 1989. Their catalog offers a diverse range of big and tall menswear and accessories, including sport shirts, dress pants, jeans, suits, and shoes. They carry a variety of designer brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, and Callaway plus several private label collections including Westport Black, Westport Lifestyle, and Westport Sport. They also carry exclusive big and tall styles from Peter Millar, Cutter & Buck, Robert Graham, Under Armour and more.

