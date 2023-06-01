Westport, CT's Samantha Saturley Kelley Promoted to CEO of Tranzon Auction Properties & Tranzon Driggers Real Estate Auction Firm

WESTPORT, Conn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranzon Driggers, one of the leading real estate auction companies in the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotion of Samantha Saturley Kelley to Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and driving growth in its burgeoning auction business. Saturley Kelley has been with the company for over a decade, and holds real estate licenses in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Her experience in commercial, residential, and special use properties, combined with her prestigious Certified Auctioneer Institute designation from the National Association of Auctioneers makes her an asset to the Tranzon establishment.

Saturley Kelley comes from a long line of auctioneers, including her father, Tom Saturley, and her grandfather, Howard Saturley. Her family's passion for the auction industry has been passed down through generations and has helped to shape her career. "The Saturdays of my childhood were spent going to auctions with my dad and grandfather," said Saturley Kelley, "Fast forward years later, and I'm now selling high valued planes, boats, and real estate properties. It has been a full circle, rewarding experience for me."

Prior to joining Tranzon, Saturley Kelley worked as a marketing executive for Cole Haan. She felt called to pivot back to an industry that shaped her as a child. Further following in her family's footsteps is her commitment to giving back – Saturley Kelley has donated her auctioneer skills to raise millions of dollars for various charities.

Tom Saturley, President of Tranzon Driggers, said, "It is an honor to have Samantha at the helm of Tranzon Driggers. Her dedication to our clients and her knowledge of the industry makes her the perfect person to lead the company forward."

Additionally, Tom Saturley will transition to a new role as Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to work with his long-term clients and provide strategic guidance to the company.

"I am honored to be working in my new role as CEO of Tranzon Driggers," said Kelley. "I look forward to partnering with our talented team to build on the company's success and to continue to provide our clients with outstanding auction services."

