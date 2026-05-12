WESTPORT HOSPITALITY UNVEILS THE HARBORVALE

The Reimagined Property on Lake Champlain will Join Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection, Introducing a New Chapter for Burlington Hospitality

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Hospitality today announced the opening of The Harborvale, Autograph Collection, Burlington's newest hotel. Debuting in June 2026 at 25 Cherry Street, the 161-room lakeside retreat sits on the shores of Lake Champlain and will join Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection, a global portfolio of more than 300 independent hotels, each selected for its original design and lasting character. The project is expected to bring approximately 100 jobs to Burlington.

Developed by Jay Canning and Chuck DesLauriers and owned by a group of local investors under the Burlington Harbor Hotel Group, The Harborvale is operated by Westport Hospitality, the management team behind the acclaimed Hotel Vermont. The development reflects a collaboration rooted in Vermont, with design, construction, and management closely tied to the local community.

"We've been part of this city's hospitality story for a long time, and this feels like the chapter we've been building toward," said Hans van Wees, Managing Director, Westport Hospitality. "Our vision was to capture the nostalgia of lake life and translate it into a world-class experience. By joining the Autograph Collection, we're offering something Burlington hasn't had before: a refined, independent retreat that celebrates the unique soul of this city and invites both locals and travelers to slow down and truly embrace the pace of life on the lake."

The Harborvale will be home to three thoughtfully designed event spaces featuring natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and interiors inspired by the natural surroundings. With over 3,000 square feet of dedicated function space complemented by an outdoor terrace overlooking the lake, these fluid venues create a sense of expansiveness where creativity and connection thrive. The range of accommodations supports everything from intimate gatherings and microweddings to larger celebrations and meetings of up to 125 guests.

About Westport Hospitality

Since 1998, Burlington-based Westport Hospitality has developed and operated inspired Vermont properties, focusing on providing authentic, warm guest experiences. With a background in managing major brand-affiliated and independent hotels, the firm aims to balance superior guest service with a positive environment for associates. Dedicated to community engagement, the team is recognized for creating locally focused experiences. For more information, visit www.westporthospitality.com.

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SOURCE The Harborvale