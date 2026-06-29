Westport Properties Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for US Storage Centers Facility in Titusville, Florida

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on May 28, 2026, commemorating the facility's official opening, which occurred on November 6, 2025. The property represents a third-party management assignment for Westport Properties and is the company's inaugural management presence within the City of Titusville.

The facility adds over 98,000 square feet and 928 storage units to Westport Properties' managed portfolio, with a unit mix engineered to serve the diverse storage needs of residential customers, businesses, and the region's recreational vehicle community.

"We're excited to celebrate US Storage Centers – Titusville and to bring our professional management platform to this growing Florida market," said Charles Byerly, CEO of Westport Properties. "This facility offers a strong mix of features designed to meet the needs of local residents and businesses, and we look forward to providing the high-quality service and convenience customers expect from the US Storage Centers brand."

The Titusville assignment reflects the continued expansion of WPI's institutional third-party management platform, which provides ownership groups access to the same operating infrastructure, technology stack, and brand equity that drives performance across WPI's wholly owned portfolio. Third-party owners benefit from WPI's national marketing reach under the US Storage Centers brand, its centralized revenue management and customer service operations, and a team of nearly 600 storage professionals with decades of combined experience.

This facility offers a range of storage options and facility features, including climate-controlled units, enclosed and covered RV parking, passenger elevators, moving carts, boxes and moving supplies, electronic gated access, video recording, and two loading docks. The property is also a Kure-It Certified Location, supporting Westport Properties' ongoing commitment to raising awareness and funds for underfunded cancer research.

Conveniently located on South Street, the facility provides efficient access to the I-95 corridor and the broader Brevard County population, establishing it as a well-positioned asset within the submarket.

About Our 3rd-Party Management

Self-storage owners, developers, and investors gain access to US Storage Centers' third-party management program: a proprietary, next-generation revenue management platform, a national digital marketing engine spanning organic, paid, and local search across 200+ locations, and dedicated accounting, operations, and asset management teams assigned to your properties. As a vertically integrated operator that develops, acquires, manages, and markets its own national portfolio of 221 facilities across 20 states, US Storage Centers gives partners the sophistication and scale of a REIT-caliber operator, paired with a more connected, individually tailored approach to every location. To explore a management partnership, contact Ramiro Ochoa, Vice President of Third-Party Management, at [email protected] or visit https://www.westportproperties.net/property-management/.

About Westport Properties

Founded in 1985, Westport Properties ("WPI") is an owner-operator of self storage, multifamily and industrial properties across the United States. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio as well as providing third-party management services. As of April 2026, WPI has over 15.4 million square feet of self storage space under management and its total assets under management is over $4 billion with its US Storage Centers brand as well as over 1,400 multifamily units while employing nearly 600 people nationwide. WPI is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $19M and Charity Storage has raised over $1.6M.

SOURCE Westport Properties, Inc.