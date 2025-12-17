Westport Properties Expands into Utah with Acquisition of Three Self Storage Facilities

6743 South 1300 East, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121





12362 South 700 East, Draper, Utah 84020





1053 East 3300 South, Millcreek, Utah 84106

With this acquisition, Westport Properties brings its institutional management platform and the US Storage Centers brand to a new and growing market in the Mountain West. The facilities collectively add over 200,000 rentable square feet and nearly 2,000 units to Westport's managed portfolio, which now includes more than 15.5 million square feet of self storage nationwide.

"We're thrilled to establish a presence in Utah — a vibrant and rapidly growing market that perfectly aligns with our strategic expansion goals," said Charles Byerly, CEO of Westport Properties. "These facilities exemplify the quality and service we're known for, and we look forward to serving residents and businesses across the Salt Lake Valley with modern, professionally managed storage options."

Each property offers a mix of climate-controlled and drive-up storage units, designed for both personal and business use. The facilities also feature advanced access systems, well-lit premises, wide drive aisles for easy navigation, and modern office spaces with moving supplies available onsite. Conveniently situated near major thoroughfares — including I-15, I-215, and I-80 — the locations serve residents across Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Millcreek, Sandy, and the greater Salt Lake City area.

About Westport Properties

Founded in 1985, Westport Properties ("WPI") is an owner-operator of self storage, multifamily and industrial properties across the United States. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio as well as providing third-party management services. As of December 2025, WPI has over 15.5 million square feet of self storage space under management and its total assets under management is just over $4.0 billion with its US Storage Centers brand as well as over 1,200 multifamily units while employing nearly 600 people nationwide. WPI is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $19M and Charity Storage has raised over $1.6M.

SOURCE Westport Properties, Inc.