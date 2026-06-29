Westport Properties Develops New Self Storage Facility in Covina, California

529 Cutter Way, Covina, California 91722

With this development, Westport Properties continues to grow its institutional management platform and the US Storage Centers brand in Southern California. The new facility adds 182,737 rentable square feet and 1,402 units to Westport's managed portfolio, which now includes more than 15.4 million square feet of self storage nationwide.

"Covina is a dynamic and growing community, and we're proud to expand our footprint here with a development project that reflects the quality and service Westport is known for," said Charles Byerly, CEO of Westport Properties. "529 Cutter Way represents our commitment to building modern, thoughtfully designed self storage facilities that serve the everyday needs of residents and businesses in the San Gabriel Valley."

The property features a modern design and advanced technology, including AI-powered systems, 24/7 video recording, gated access with keypad entry, motion sensor lighting, and a fully climate-controlled building. Conveniently situated near major thoroughfares including the I-10 and I-210 freeways, the facility serves residents and businesses across Covina, West Covina, Glendora, Azusa, Baldwin Park, and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley communities.

About Westport Properties

Founded in 1985, Westport Properties ("WPI") is an owner-operator of self storage, multifamily and industrial properties across the United States. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio as well as providing third-party management services. As of April 2026, WPI has over 15.4 million square feet of self storage space under management and its total assets under management is over $4 billion with its US Storage Centers brand as well as over 1,400 multifamily units while employing nearly 600 people nationwide. WPI is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $19M and Charity Storage has raised over $1.6M.

Development Opportunities

Westport Properties continues to seek new development opportunities nationwide. For inquiries, please contact David Kelly at [email protected].

SOURCE Westport Properties, Inc.