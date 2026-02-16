Westrock Coffee Company Achieves 100% Responsibly Sourced Commitment

Company celebrates milestone achievement and advances long-term supply resilience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the "Company") announced today it has officially achieved its goal of becoming 100% responsibly sourced, fulfilling the commitment the company publicly set in 2021.

As of 2025, 100% of Westrock Coffee's tea, green coffee, and soluble purchases are verified through second- or third-party programs, confirming responsible growing and processing environments across its global supply chain. In addition, all direct suppliers are third-party audited for compliance with Westrock Coffee's Responsible Sourcing Policy.

"This milestone reflects years of intentional investment, collaboration and accountability across our business," said Brooke Cantrell, vice president of sustainability, Westrock Coffee Company. "Responsible sourcing is not a box we check — it is a commitment to the people, environments and communities that make our products possible. Reaching 100% responsibly sourced is an important moment for our company and our partners around the world."

Meeting the goal required close collaboration across Westrock Coffee's commodities, sourcing and sustainability teams to expand responsible supply chain partnerships capable of supporting increased volume. The effort was further tested by unprecedented market volatility over the past several years.

"The last few years have challenged nearly every assumption about supply chains," said Clay Parker, senior vice president of commodities, Westrock Coffee Company. "Price swings, logistics disruptions and origin-level uncertainty forced us to be both disciplined and flexible. We're proud of the approach we built, one that upheld our standards while adapting to real market conditions."

Westrock Coffee's responsible sourcing framework was designed to remain resilient amid shifting market dynamics, ensuring continuity without compromising standards. That adaptability now positions the company for its next phase of progress.

With its 2025 goal achieved, Westrock Coffee is advancing its focus on supply resiliency, strengthening versatility across origins and supplier relationships. This includes expanding sourcing options across Real Roots™, Raíz ™ and certified supply chains, with flexibility across quality ranges and built-in backup pathways that allow the company to respond quickly to market shifts and supply disruptions.

"This work directly supports our mission to deliver competitive, innovative beverage solutions for leading global brands while creating meaningful economic opportunity at origin," said Will Ford, chief operating officer, Westrock Coffee Company. "By building resilient, responsibly sourced supply chains, we're strengthening long-term value for our customers and supporting smallholder farmers and their families in developing countries."

