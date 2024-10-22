Westrock Coffee Unveils New Website, Showcasing Tailored, Sustainable Beverage Solutions

The reimagined website boasts a modern and intuitive interface designed for Westrock's diverse business partners across industries, including retail, food service, hospitality, and convenience. It showcases Westrock's proprietary platforms, such as:

, which ensures unparalleled traceability and ethical sourcing across its supply chains. Raíz Sustainability™ program, an initiative which supports more than 10,000 farmers globally, underlining Westrock's dedication to sustainable practices.

Elizabeth McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Sales at Westrock, emphasized the website's strategic importance: "Our digital presence now truly reflects Westrock's unique approach to business. From innovative beverage solutions to our deep-rooted sustainability commitment, the new website invites visitors to experience firsthand why we're the premier choice for building cutting-edge, socially responsible beverage programs."

Key features of the new website include:

Comprehensive Solutions Hub: The platform offers seamless access for key customers to easily access Westrock Coffee's innovative beverage programs, which offer tailored options for coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ready-to-drink products. The site also provides valuable resources for transforming beverage programs, including advanced supply chain management and sustainability tools.





Sustainability at the Forefront: Westrock Coffee is advancing its sustainability mission, by reaffirming its ambitious goal of achieving 100% responsibly sourced coffee and tea by 2025. The website highlights its commitment to transparency through three distinct platforms, setting a new industry standard.





Global Reach and Impact: Detailed insights into Westrock's global facilities and sourcing capabilities are now at partners fingertips, ensuring partners benefit from a comprehensive global supply chain.





Detailed insights into Westrock's global facilities and sourcing capabilities are now at partners fingertips, ensuring partners benefit from a comprehensive global supply chain. Thought Leadership Center: The revamped site serves as a hub for industry insights, trend analysis, and compelling case studies. It offers visitors a deep dive into the latest developments in sustainability and beverage innovation while spotlighting Westrock's transformative impact on communities across its supply chains.

"This website launch represents more than just a digital upgrade," added McLaughlin. "It's a testament to Westrock Coffee's position as an industry pioneer, committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and transparency in the global beverage market."

To explore the new website and learn more about Westrock Coffee's commitment to elevating global brands' beverage offerings, visit westrockcoffee.com.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

