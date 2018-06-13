West's SelfDose™ Patient-Controlled Injector Wins Silver Medical Design Excellence Award

EXTON, Pa., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #1933) -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it has received the Silver Medical Design Excellence Award for "Drug-Delivery and Combination Products" for its SelfDose™ Patient-Controlled Injector. The honor was presented to West and its customer Accord Healthcare Limited, which uses the SelfDose patient-controlled injector technology with its Methofill™ (methotrexate) SELF INJECT, on June 12, 2018 at the MD&M East Conference in New York City.

Organized by Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry magazine, the annual Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition recognizes significant achievements in medical product design and engineering and the many people behind the scenes—engineers, scientists, designers and clinicians—who are responsible for the cutting-edge products that are improving patient healthcare. Winners are selected by a jury of healthcare practitioners, designers, engineers, manufacturers and human factors experts.

"The MDEA is the medtech industry's premier design competition, and we are honored to receive this recognition for our SelfDose patient-controlled injector," said Erin O'Brien, Vice President, Product Management & Marketing Operations, West. "As a trusted partner to the world's top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, we understand the important role our products have in delivering medications to patients safely and effectively. This award underscores both our focus on quality and innovation and our commitment to helping customers across the globe improve patient outcomes."

The SelfDose patient-controlled injector is ergonomically designed for optimal patient administration. Patient-centric features include a simple, two-step operation to deliver a subcutaneous injection, as well as audible and visual end-of-dose indicators to confirm successful administration of a prescribed dose. Additionally, a passive safety system covers the needle before and after injection to help prevent needlestick injuries to the patient and caregiver. Extensive human factors studies have been performed with the SelfDose injector, confirming the intuitive design and supporting its ease of use and patient acceptance.

In addition to the SelfDose patient-controlled injector, at MD&M East West is highlighting plans for expanded capabilities at its Tempe, Arizona, and Dublin, Ireland contract manufacturing sites to meet growing demand for sensitive drug handling and cold storage solutions and innovative, patient-centric drug delivery system development. The new capabilities include electronics integration, drug and reagent packaging and product serialization to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical partners from concept through commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this release. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that West's SelfDose patient-controlled injector, or any other products, will achieve any level of commercial success. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2017 net sales of $1.6 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

West and the diamond logo, By your side for a healthier world™ and SelfDose™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Methofill™ is a registered trademark of Accord Healthcare Limited in the European Union and is used with permission.

