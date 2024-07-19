Westside Children's Therapy Expands Services with Park Ridge Location

MOKENA, Ill., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy, a leading provider of pediatric therapy services, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest facility in Park Ridge, Illinois. Located at 575 Busse Highway Unit C Park Ridge, Illinois 60068, this new clinic emphasizes Westside's steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier therapeutic assistance to children and families residing in Park Ridge and neighboring areas.

The new Park Ridge facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Autism Services, Occupational, Speech Therapy, and Counseling. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of children, providing them with the necessary support to thrive.

The family-owned and operated business has been providing therapeutic services for more than 26 years with 29 locations throughout the Chicagoland area. Mark Cassidy, CEO of Westside Children's Therapy, shared his enthusiasm for the new location: "We are excited to introduce our specialized therapeutic services to Park Ridge. Our longstanding commitment has been to empower children and their families through outstanding care and support. The establishment of our Park Ridge facility marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing efforts to extend our services to families in need of support."

Westside's team of experienced therapists and counselors are trained in the latest therapeutic techniques and are dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for every child. The new Park Ridge location is outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities and resources, guaranteeing that children receive unparalleled care within the Park Ridge community for years to come.

SOURCE Westside Children's Therapy