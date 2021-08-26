Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Downers Grove in September 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening its doors in Downers Grove Sept. 1 and will operate out of the space formerly occupied by Milestones For Kids' Success.

The clinic will be at 2901 Finley Rd Suite 101 across the street from Kohl's and behind buybuyBABY off Butterfield Road.

Westside has been treating children for 25 years and has been family owned and operated since the beginning. Owner Shari Cassidy still treats and helps train therapists in the clinics.

Westside clinics have bright and vibrant colors throughout, and kid-friendly designs that help ensure that therapy is fun and enjoyable.

The Westside Downers Grove location will offer PT , OT , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling , and ABA therapy .

Children at Westside always receive 1:1 care from their own therapist with a personalized treatment program that fits their needs best. Our therapists work tirelessly to learn the child's preferences to make therapy enjoyable and successful.

The children at the Westside Downers Grove location will be treated by therapists who aren't satisfied with just getting "good clinical results", but make sure that child's and their family's lives are positively changed forever.

There is constant communication with parents to provide tips on how to work on sharpening skills at home.

"We're proud to be part of the Downers Grove community where we can continue to help more families that need extra support," Vice President Dave Lapsker said. "We've been able to serve Downers Grove and the surrounding area at our other clinics and hope this clinic will allow us to continue to do so."

Call (815) 469-1500 or visit westsidect.com to get started today.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels like an extension of the Westside Family. These distinctions in service along with the belief in Integrity, Honesty, and Trustworthiness help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay . These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

Media Contact: Sean Hastings

Content Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Westside Children's Therapy

