Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Oak Lawn in September 2021

OAK LAWN, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy will open its doors to a full-service clinic in Oak Lawn at the end of September.

The clinic will be at 10201 S. Cicero Ave next to Napleton Cadillac of Oak Lawn.

Westside is family-owned and operated and has been serving children and their families for 25 years. Owner Shari Cassidy still treats and helps train therapists in the clinics regularly.

The clinic — designed with bright and vibrant colors — has different equipment in its sensory gym to allow a kid to have fun while reaching therapeutic goals. It will include rock climbing walls, foam pits, ziplines and more.

The clinic will also have private treatment rooms for kids to work in where they can continue working on skill development.

The Westside Oak Lawn location will offer PT, OT, Speech, Feeding, Child and Family Counseling, and ABA therapy.

Children at Westside receive 1:1 care from their therapist with a therapy program that is unique to them. Children are evaluated before starting services to determine the perfect treatment plan for them. While end goals among multiple children may be similar, their programs will still be specific to them.

The children at the Westside Oak Lawn location will be treated by therapists who are focused on changing their life, and their family's life, forever. Getting "good clinical results" just isn't enough.

"We strive to be a 'Family to Lean on' and want families to know that we are here to help if they need extra support," Vice President Dave Lapsker said. "We hope that our services will give families comfort in knowing that help is close by."

Call (815) 469-1500 or visit westsidect.com to get started.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels like an extension of the Westside Family. These distinctions in service along with the belief in Integrity, Honesty, and Trustworthiness help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/, call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

