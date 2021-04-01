Westside Children's Therapy Opening New Carol Stream Clinic

This new Carol Stream location will support Westside's mission to influence the lives of children and their families, as it has done for the more than 4,000 other families it currently serves. At Westside, we don't just set out to get "good results" - we strive to change our families' lives.

The Carol Stream location is strategically located so you can run errands while your child receives therapy. This new clinic will provide services to children in need of ABA, physical, occupational, speech, feeding and counseling therapies. The center specializes in providing sensory, social, mental health, communication and feeding solutions for families. Westside strives to make scheduling as easy as possible, allowing multiple services to be conducted in a single day.

Westside clinics are designed to allow a kid to be a kid with swings, rock climbing walls, foam pits, ziplines and more so they can have fun while gaining the skills that they need to succeed. Clinics also have private quiet rooms for children to focus on engaging activities that will further sharpen the skills they learn in therapy at Westside.

Westside has a team of dedicated and highly-trained therapists with an extremely low turnover rate, so families can be rest assured that their children are in the hands of compassionate and skilled professionals.

"We already serve many children and families in Carol Stream and surrounding areas through our Wheaton and Schaumburg clinic, and we are excited to have a home in such a family-oriented community," said Dave Lapsker, Vice President. "We can't wait to get started!"

Reach out to Westside at 815-469-1500 to get started, or visit the website: westsidect.com.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. They offer an alternative to families that is above and beyond better. They don't only support parents or kids, they provide an environment where everyone feels like an extension of the Westside family. These distinctions in service along with the belief in Integrity, Honesty, and Trustworthiness help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay . These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside Children's Therapy. For more information please visit https://westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram .

