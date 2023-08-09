Westside Children's Therapy Opening New Clinic in Machesney Park

MOKENA, Ill., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is excited to announce the opening of their new clinic in Machesney Park, Illinois. Located at 1205 West Lane Rd, the clinic will open its doors in September 2023 and provide pediatric services including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy.

The family-owned and operated business has been providing therapeutic services for more than 26 years with 27 locations throughout the Chicagoland area. CEO Mark Cassidy says: "We are thrilled to be able to serve families in Machesney Park with our comprehensive therapy services. We look forward to being a part of this community and helping children reach their goals."

The clinic is designed with kids in mind and features everything they need for a fun and effective therapy experience. The sensory gym includes a rockwall, crash pit, slides, ziplines and trampolines that can be used by all therapy disciplines. There are also private treatment rooms where therapists can help each child sharpen their skills one on one.

At Westside every child receives 1:1 therapy even during group sessions. Each program is tailored specifically for the needs of each child as determined by an initial evaluation before starting services. Westside also offers three therapeutic school-readiness programs – IGNITE (ages 2-6), RISE (ages 5-8) and FOCUS (afterschool program).

Westside Children's Therapy looks forward to serving Machesney Park families starting in September 2023!

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy is a family-owned ABA and pediatric therapy provider located throughout Chicagoland. Westside is committed to achieving long-term outcomes that sustain beyond childhood, building meaningful relationships with families, and offering convenience to parents. For more information visit WestsideCT.com or call 815-469-1500.

