Westside Children's Therapy's Disney World Planning Guide for Parents with Children with Special Needs

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is a pediatric therapy provider for children with special needs, and our therapists took the time to make sure you and your family know that a trip to Disney World can be possible!

Planning a family vacation to Disney is an exciting experience, but it can also be daunting, especially when you have a child with cognitive or physical disabilities. However, ALL families can enjoy a Disney vacation (or any vacation for that matter) with a little extra planning and flexibility.

Westside's tips have already helped families with children with special needs make their trip possible!

As a parent, you want to make sure that your child's needs are met and that they feel comfortable and included in all aspects of the trip. The good news is that there is a LOT you can do ahead of time to prepare for your vacation and make it inclusively magical for all family members.

In this blog, we will review the services available from Disney to assist families with special needs, as well as some practical things you can do ahead of time to make your trip as smooth and wonderful as possible!

What services does Disney offer for guests with disabilities?

Disney offers several services for guests with physical and cognitive disabilities. It's worth checking out the downloadable Guide for Guests with Cognitive Disabilities, including Autism, and their Services for Guests with Disabilities website. This website details how to contact Disability Services, as well as information about electric conveyance vehicles (ECV) and wheelchair rentals. It also outlines services for guests with hearing, mobility, and visual disabilities.

We have outlined some of the programs and services offered by Disney.

To read the rest of this blog, click HERE !

If you want to plan a trip to Disney but are unsure of special needs accommodations and want some answers, this is a great place to start!

