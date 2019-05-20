Westside Community Schools Combine the Best Practice Coaching Framework with Video to Improve Teacher Professional Development

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Community Schools, a public school district in Omaha, Neb., has partnered with Vosaic to use video more effectively for observation, evaluation, and coaching of teachers at their schools.

"With Vosaic, our coaches and principals can easily record and annotate videos to provide timely, highly specific and objective feedback to teachers about their practice," said Dr. Gregory Betts, Director of Professional Learning at Westside Community Schools. "Vosaic is the only platform that provided us with the flexibility we needed from video."

Westside Community Schools uses a coaching rubric that is based on Charlotte Danielson's Framework for Teaching, but until they started using Vosaic the feedback provided using that rubric was separate from the feedback provided with video. "It was really easy for us to add our rubrics to Vosaic, helping us combine the best coaching practice framework with the objectivity of video in one platform," Dr. Betts continued.

"From the very beginning, Vosaic was built with flexibility in mind so that our customers can use video feedback in the way that works best for them," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic. "In many ways, Westside Community Schools is exactly the type of organization in the K-12 market we're excited to serve, and the reason Vosaic was created."

About Vosaic

Vosaic is a cloud-based performance discovery company that provides easy-to-use video recording and analysis software for professional development, skills based training, and research to PK-12 , higher education , healthcare , and private sector institutions.

